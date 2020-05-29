A song to make you smile: 'Move On Up' by Curtis Mayfield

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Move On Up" by Curtis Mayfield, released in 1970.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.