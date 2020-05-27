Feder: Mass layoffs at CBS 2 hit Pam Zekman, other 'valued members of our team'

The legendary Pam Zekman, one of Chicago television's premier investigative reporters, was among at least a dozen employees at WBBM-Channel 2 who lost their jobs today in sweeping companywide layoffs at CBS, sources said.

Others cut reportedly included morning news anchor Erin Kennedy, sports anchor Megan Mawicke, meteorologist Megan Glaros, and reporters Mike Puccinelli and Mai Martinez, according to insiders. Additional staffers, including some outside of the news department, were expected to be notified before the end of the day.

Derek Dalton, president and general manager of CBS 2, declined to comment on the names or number of those affected, but released the following statement: "We are restructuring various operations at CBS as part our ongoing integration with Viacom, and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19. Our thoughts today are with our departing colleagues for their friendship, service and many important contributions to CBS."

