 

A song to make you smile: 'Top of the World' by The Carpenters

    The Carpenters, Richard and Karen, pose with their Grammy during the 13th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The brother-sister duo was named best new artist of the year for 1970 and also won best contemporary duo or group vocalists for "Close to You." Associated Press file photo, March 1971

 
Daily Herald report
Posted5/27/2020 7:03 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Top of the World" by The Carpenters, released in 1972.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

