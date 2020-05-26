A song to make you smile: 'That Thing You Do' by The Wonders

Ethan Embry, from left, Steve Zahn, Johnathon Schaech and Tom Everett Scott play The Wonders in the 1996 music-based comedy "That Thing You Do." Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "That Thing You Do" by The Wonders, released on the movie soundtrack in 1996.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.