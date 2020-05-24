Trainer talk: Change your mindset for the long haul

When setting weight-loss goals, your focus should be progression rather than perfection. As long as you are pointed in the right direction and moving forward, you will see and feel the benefits. Stock photo

When setting out to accomplish a task such as losing weight, it's always a great idea to practice goal setting. If you don't know where you want to go, it will be very difficult to get there. The end goal you visualize and work toward can be extremely motivating because it's personal to you.

But, so many times we're looking so far ahead that we fail to fully experience what is happening right in front of us. We are so busy thinking about the destination that we fail to enjoy the journey. The journey is the most important part. The journey includes the choices you make every day.

If you're serious about taking control of your health, stop looking at exercise and nutrition as a "short-term" thing you'll start doing right now and learn to see it as a "long-term" habit you will practice from now on. If you look at the big picture and have the mindset of changing your lifestyle rather than changing your bad habits long enough to lose a few pounds, you will greatly improve your chances for success and overall wellness.

The most sensible way to begin living a healthier lifestyle is to educate yourself. There are so many opinions when it comes to exercise and nutrition that you may sometimes feel overwhelmed. Talk to an expert or look at actual research that is not influenced by the profits of the companies trying to sell you their products.

Which foods should you be eating to help build muscle and burn fat? Are you gluten intolerant? Should you be eating organic? Which type of exercise is best for you? Ask questions and get answers. This education will be affecting what you do on a daily basis so you need to be confident with your choices.

Now that you have the education, it's time to apply it. This is where your passion and overall mindset come into play. Short-term goals are great, but getting serious about your health requires you to start thinking long term. Once you decide you are in it for the long haul, you can begin applying your new education on a daily basis and continually improve your lifestyle.

However, you have to want to do it for the right reasons. Permanently changing your mindset is not an easy thing. We know it may very well be a struggle most of the time and seldom will everything be perfect. But, if you have the right attitude and the education to make the right decisions, you are definitely on the right path.

Your focus should be progression rather than perfection. As long as you are pointed in the right direction and moving forward, you will see and feel the benefits.

Find a way to make the most of your journey and the destination will be all that much more rewarding.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.