Some perennials perform best with abundant rainfall

Even as its flowers age, Queen of the Prairie makes a bold and beautiful statement.

All the rain that has fallen on our gardens the last couple of weeks may cause some perennials to suffer, especially if the soil they are planted in is not very well-drained. But there are others that not only tolerate soggy conditions, they thrive in them.

If you have areas in your landscape that hold water well after rain has stopped, consider planting some of these.

Marsh marigolds (Caltha palustris) are native wildflowers that prefer soil that never dries out, even growing in standing water. In April and early May, marsh marigolds show off rich, bright yellow flowers that resemble buttercups. They will grow in sun to part shade, but the best flowering occurs in full sun. Shiny, dark green foliage grows between 8 and 18 inches tall. Marsh marigolds spread by rhizomes (underground stems) and by seed dispersal.

Some types of iris are moisture lovers. Yellow flag iris (Iris pseudacorus) grows happily in standing water but also tolerates drier soils. Plant it in moist soil in full sun and it will form large clumps. Lovely yellow flowers with brown veining appear in May and June.

Plant Japanese iris (Iris ensata) in areas that are wet during spring rains and then dry out later in the season. The flowers may be single or double in shades of blue, pink, purple, yellow or white and bloom in June and July. Plant Japanese iris in sun to part shade and add lots of lots of organic matter and some soil sulfur when planting to give them the acidic soil they prefer.

Globeflowers (Trollius europaeus) prefer rich, moist soil and a location in sun to part shade. In spring to early summer, showy buttercup-like flowers appear in shades ranging from lemon yellow to golden orange over pretty, dark green foliage. Globeflowers grow up to 2 feet tall.

If you are looking for a tall perennial for moist conditions, plant Queen of the Prairie (Filipendula rubra). This North American native grows 4 to 6 feet tall and sports pink, fluffy flower plumes in July and August. It favors moist to soggy organically rich soil in sun to part shade.

Invite bees, butterflies and hummingbirds to the garden by planting bee balm. Bee balm (Monarda) spreads quickly in moist areas in full sun to light shade. Cultivars range in height from 12 inches to 4 feet and show off bright, shaggy heads of flowers in July and August in shades or red, purple, pink or white. Unfortunately, many types of bee balm are attacked by powdery mildew. Choose a mildew-resistant variety like Colrain Red, Dark Ponticum, Gardenview Scarlet, Grand Marshall, Purple Rooster or Raspberry Wine.

Turtlehead (Chelone) is a native perennial with a preference for moist to wet soils. From midsummer to fall, flower spikes resembling snapdragons are borne on stiff stems. Depending on the variety, flowers may be purple, rose pink or white. Turtlehead prefers part shade but will grow in deep shade (with less flowering) or full sun if the soil is consistently wet.

• Diana Stoll is a horticulturist, garden writer and speaker. She blogs at gardenwithdiana.com.