 

A song to make you smile: 'Absolute Beginners' by The Jam

  • English musician Paul Weller, shown here in 2015, was the singer and main songwriter for punk/new wave band The Jam. He later went on to form The Style Council and have a successful solo career.

Daily Herald report
Posted5/24/2020 7:03 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Absolute Beginners" by The Jam, released in 1983.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

