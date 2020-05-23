A song to make you smile: 'All I Wanna Do' by Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow performs at the "To Nashville, With Love" benefit on March 9. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "All I Wanna Do" by Sheryl Crow, released in 1993.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.