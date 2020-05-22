Barrington leaders want residents to take their Memorial Day cookouts to front of homes

Barrington leaders are encouraging residents to bring their grills to the front of their homes on Memorial Day. In the call for the community to come together, the Barrington residents are asked to have a front-porch or driveway cookout from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials said it'll be a chance to stay with family units and practice social distancing, but greet neighbors and friends and celebrate the beginning of summer.

Officials are encouraging participants to post images on Facebook or Instagram with a village of Barrington hashtag #BarringtonReImagined. Someone will win a $50 gift card to a Barrington restaurant or shop.