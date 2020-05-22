A song to make you smile: 'Stay Up Late' by Talking Heads

Legendary Talking Heads frontman David Byrne performs in 2018 in Louisville, Ky. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Stay Up Late" by Talking Heads, released in 1985.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.