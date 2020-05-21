Widescreen tidbits: When Captain America rode the 'Snowpiercer,' plus 'Ghost' resurrected

Six years before "Snowpiercer" was a TNT series (Episode 2 airs at 8 p.m. Sunday) starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, it was an audacious film co-written and directed by the toast of this year's Academy Awards, "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho.

For his story of an uprising aboard an impossibly long train that never stops circling a globe ravaged by a new ice age, Bong couldn't have chosen a better hero: Chris Evans, aka Captain America, who fights his way to the head of the train while harboring a dark secret. (Like, WAY dark.) Standing in Evans' way are Ed Harris as the train's overlord and an absolutely wild Tilda Swinton as his minister of information.

"Snowpiercer" is a unique experience and a real-life act of rebellion. Bong resisted studio head Harvey Weinstein's insistence on cutting 20 minutes out of the film for its American release. Weinstein "doomed" it to a limited theatrical release and helped create a word-of-mouth cult hit. Today, Bong is perhaps the most celebrated filmmaker on the planet. Weinstein is in prison.

You can stream "Snowpiercer" on Netflix.

Whoopi Goldberg won the best supporting actress Oscar for 1990's "Ghost." - Associated Press

Speaking of Oscar, you will soon be able to see a sparkling new transfer of Whoopi Goldberg's winning performance.

"Ghost," in which Goldberg's psychic helps Patrick Swayze solve his own murder and reconnect with his beloved Demi Moore, arrives on Blu-ray with a shiny new 4K restoration on July 21. The 1990 film was a phenomenon that's impossible to put in a box: It's chiefly a romance, but it's also a mystery, a low-key horror movie and a pretty funny comedy that's directed by Jerry "Airplane!" Zucker.

A just-married couple (Mark O'Brien, left, and Samara Weaving) engage in a deadly game with his family in the comic horror film "Ready or Not." - Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

You probably saw last year's other movie about a rich, eccentric family and assorted dirty dealings inside a mysterious mansion. "Ready or Not," premiering on HBO at 7 p.m. Saturday, doesn't boast the star power or the tight script of "Knives Out," but it does have one heck of a twist.

Samara Weaving, who is turning heads as one of the ingénues on Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood," stars as a bride welcomed into her new family by playing a game. (Or, more accurately, by becoming game.) It's gory fun, and it's over in 90 minutes. (Hooray for short movies!)

It also features a rare big-screen appearance from the great Henry Czerny, whom you might remember as Harrison Ford's foe in "Clear and Present Danger" or Tom Cruise's stern boss in the original "Mission: Impossible."

