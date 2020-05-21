'Frozen' musical's Chicago run rescheduled for 2021

The musical adaptation of "Frozen," seen here in its Broadway production, is now scheduled to arrive in Chicago in November of 2021. Courtesy of Disney

The Chicago run of "Frozen," the musical adaptation of Disney's blockbuster 2013 animated film, has been rescheduled for Nov. 18, 2021, through Jan. 23, 2022, Broadway in Chicago announced Thursday.

The musical, originally scheduled to play an extended run at the Cadillac Palace Theatre beginning this October, was postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current ticket holders will be moved to the new performance weeks.

Ticketholders with questions should contact representatives at the point of purchase.

Theatergoers who purchased tickets through Broadway in Chicago should email customerservice@broadwayinchicago.com about refunds.

Season subscribers should email subscriptions@broadwayinchicago.com and anyone who purchased tickets through group sales should email groupsales@broadwayinchicago.com.