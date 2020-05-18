Windy City Smokeout postponed to summer 2021

Organizers for the Windy City Smokeout announced Monday that this summer's music festival would be postponed to next July, but that headliners Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and John Pardi were set to return for it. Associated Press, 2017

Country music fans will have to put their barbecue cravings on hold for a bit.

Organizers of the Windy City Smokeout -- Chicago's country music, craft beer and barbecue celebration -- announced Monday that this summer's three-day festival has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus threat. If public health concerns allow, the festival will return to the United Center location July 9 to 11, 2021.

In a statement on windycitysmokeout.com, headliners Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will return for the festival next year.

Full refunds will be issued at the website until June 17, 2020, but organizers say tickets for this year's fest will be honored for next year. Festgoers who hold on to their 2020 tickets will get a food and beverage credit for next year's event. In addition, for each ticket kept Windy City Smokeout will make a donation to Feed Chicago, an organization dedicated to providing food to front-line workers and underserved communities.