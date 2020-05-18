Ribfest organizers held out hope they could support 50 charities

Exchange Club of Naperville members say they waited as long as possible to cancel Ribfest in hopes they could find a way to save the event that raises money for roughly 50 organizations working to end child abuse and domestic violence.

The Fourth of July festival has generated more than $17.5 million for those causes since it started in 1988.

This year's celebration was scheduled to take place in Romeoville for the first time. But on Sunday, organizers announced they could not safely hold one of the largest fests in the suburbs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the gathering size restrictions included in the Restore Illinois plan.

Rick Grimes, Ribfest executive director, said thoughts of the nonprofits the festival supports kept club members looking for any possible way to host the event, which would have been featured four days of concerts and traveling rib vendors.

"The challenge was all the money goes to charity and a lot of those agencies rely on us," Grimes said.

But when it became clear an event as large as Ribfest won't be possible until Phase 5 under Restore Illinois, Grimes said, it also became evident the event could not go on as scheduled.

"As disappointed as we are not to have a Fourth of July with Ribfest, after all this hard work, the greatest disappointment is the impact of not being able to raise funds through Ribfest this year for those deserving nonprofit organizations," Chairman Bob Black said in a written statement.

The 33rd edition of Ribfest would have moved from its longtime venue in Naperville's Knoch Park to Romeoville's Deer Crossing Park.

Organizers are now beginning "optimistic planning" for 2021.

Grimes said the club also might work with Romeoville to plan a virtual fundraiser this year.

"We look forward to hosting Ribfest in Romeoville come 2021," Romeoville Mayor John Noak said in a statement. "We continue to have a strong partnership with the Exchange Club of Naperville and will continue to support its mission."

Organizers are considering options for booking musical entertainment for 2021, and will announce developments as they arise.

Organizers also plan to release information about refunds soon.

Ticket holders will be given the option of making a tax-deductible donation toward the Exchange Club of Naperville's mission to prevent child abuse and domestic violence.

• Daily Herald staff writer Katlyn Smith contributed to this report.