Ribfest in its first year in Romeoville canceled

The Exchange Club of Naperville has canceled Ribfest, a Fourth of July tradition that would have had its first run in Romeoville this summer.

Organizers determined they could not safely hold one of the largest festivals in the suburbs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent capacity restrictions mandated by the state.

The 33rd edition of Ribfest would have moved from its longtime venue in Naperville's Knoch Park to Romeoville's Deer Crossing Park for a four-day lineup of music headliners and traveling rib vendors.

Organizers are now beginning "optimistic planning" for 2021.

"We look forward to hosting Ribfest in Romeoville come 2021," Romeoville Mayor John Noak said in a statement. "We continue to have a strong partnership with the Exchange Club of Naperville and will continue to support its mission."

The Exchange Club runs Ribfest to raise money for charities that work to end child abuse and domestic violence.

The festival has donated more than $17.5 million toward those causes over more than three decades.

"As disappointed as we are not to have a 4th of July with Ribfest, after all this hard work, the greatest disappointment is the impact of not being able to raise funds through Ribfest this year for those deserving nonprofit organizations," Chairman Bob Black said in a statement.

Organizers are considering options for booking music entertainment for the 2021 festival, and will announce developments as they arise.

"I am very proud of the hard work that our Club has put in to create an exciting Ribfest at a new venue," Exchange Club President Ron Amato said in a statement. "It's unfortunate that we cannot move forward, especially for the local charities that our Club supports as part of its mission, but the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, vendors, and Club members is paramount. We look forward to seeing everyone at Ribfest in 2021."

Organizers also will soon release information about refunds.

Ticket holders will be given the option of making a tax-deductible donation toward the Exchange Club of Naperville's mission to prevent child abuse and domestic violence.