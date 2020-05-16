A song to make you smile: 'Black Water' in isolation

Tom Johnston, from left, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers received the Voice of Music Award at the 32nd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. Associated Press/April 29, 2015

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is a special isolation version of "Black Water" by the Doobie Brothers.

