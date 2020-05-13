RiverEdge Park cancels summer concert season due to COVID-19

Get the Led Out: A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep" is a among a list of acts that had their concerts at Aurora's RiverEdge Park pushed back to 2021. The band's performance has been rescheduled to Aug. 20, 2021. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

The stage will remain silent this summer at Aurora's RiverEdge Park.

Officials announced Wednesday that the outdoor concert venue's entire 2020 summer concert season has been canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis. In a statement, RiverEdge Park management said it can't offer the concert series while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at the facility at 360 N. Broadway St. in downtown Aurora.

"It breaks our hearts to have to make this difficult decision," the statement reads. "The music and camaraderie at RiverEdge has become a part of the fabric of Aurora and the suburbs during the summer -- but rest assured, music will fill the air next season."

The statement says RiverEdge was able to reschedule "just about every artist" to summer 2021.

Tickets purchased for rescheduled performances will be automatically transferred to the new date in 2021. Patrons have until 60 days before the new date to let RiverEdge know if they can't make it.

If an event isn't rescheduled, ticketholders can request a credit, refund or donate their purchase.

As part of the revised schedule, the 24th annual Blues on the Fox Festival has been pushed back to June 18-19, 2021.

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd were supposed to be the headliners for this year's festival. Both have confirmed they will remain in the 2021 festival lineup.

Other performances that have been postponed are:

• The Chicago Experience, a Chicago tribute band, has been rescheduled to perform on June 25, 2021.

• Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute and the Aurora fireworks celebration has been rescheduled to July 2, 2021.

• One of These Nights, an Eagles tribute band, has been rescheduled to July 9, 2021.

• TUSK, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, has been rescheduled to July 16, 2021.

• Stayin' Alive, a Bee Gees tribute band, has been rescheduled to July 30, 2021.

• Hollywood Nights, a Bob Seger tribute band, has been rescheduled to Aug. 6, 2021.

• Get the Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, has been rescheduled to Aug. 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, RiverEdge officials said they are trying to work out dates for Snoop Dogg, Poi Dog Pondering and Tedeschi Trucks Band to perform in 2021.

Anyone with questions can call the box office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at (630) 896-6666. For details, visit riveredgeaurora.com or follow @RiverEdgeAurora on Facebook and Twitter.