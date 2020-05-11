A song to make you smile: "Hold On, I'm Comin'" by Sam & Dave

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sam Moore, half of the soul duo Sam & Dave, performs during halftime at an NBA game as part of the Memphis Grizzlies' 13th annual MLK Jr. Celebration Day in 2015 in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Hold On, I'm Comin'" by Sam & Dave, released in 1966.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.