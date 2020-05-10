Test your knowledge of pop-culture moms played by stars from the suburbs

The actress, left, who plays Veronica's mom on "Riverdale" hails from Naperville. Can you name her? Courtesy of The CW

With extended families scattered by social distancing, celebrating Mother's Day takes on a whole new meaning this year.

But thanks to the stay-at-home order, we've probably spent tons of time with TV and movie moms as we've streamed our way through the past few weeks.

Today, all that binge-watching might just pay off.

We have put together a trivia quiz about suburban stars who have played or created some big pop-culture moms over the last several years. See how many you can name -- and then check your answers at the end.

Good luck -- and happy Mother's Day.

1. Which Arlington Heights native starred as the mother of a future Capt. James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" movie reboot -- and a bail bondsperson whose own mother is none other than Snow White on TV's "Once Upon a Time"?

2. What actress from Glen Ellyn had a place around the Reagan dinner table for seven seasons as a detective's wife and mother of two on CBS' "Blue Bloods"?

3. Which one of the comic "Bad Moms" stars hails from Westchester?

4. What comic actress from Plainfield played a former teacher who adopted a baby -- and then found out she was pregnant -- in the series finale of "Mike & Molly"?

Who voices Fox's "Family Guy" mom Lois? Hint: She grew up in the suburbs. - Courtesy of Fox

5. What North Shore native voices Griffin family mom Lois on the animated Fox sitcom "Family Guy"?

6. Which actress from Naperville made her film debut as the Griswolds' daughter in "Vegas Vacation" but is better known to today's kids as Veronica's mom on The CW show "Riverdale"?

7. Which real-life mother of three from Downers Grove now stars on both the reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful"?

8. What actor from Buffalo Grove donned a blonde wig and wielded a massive knife to channel Norman Bates' mother in the 1998 remake of "Psycho"?

9. What alum of Benet Academy in Lisle wrote the mom-centric movies "Juno" and "Tully"?

10. What Highland Park High School alum rose to fame (and won an Emmy Award) for playing the title mother of two on Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"?

• • •

Here are the answers for the Mother's Day trivia contest:

1. Jennifer Morrison

2. Amy Carlson

3. Kathryn Hahn

4. Melissa McCarthy

5. Alex Borstein

6. Marisol Nichols

7. Denise Richards

8. Vince Vaughn

9. Diablo Cody

10. Rachel Brosnahan