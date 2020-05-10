 

2020 Fittest Loser by the numbers -- Week 11

Posted5/10/2020 7:30 AM

Van Dillenkoffer
Starting weight: 244

Current weight: 198

Weekly weight loss: 2

Total weight loss: 46

Percent loss: 18.9%

Jennifere Lux

Starting weight: 211

Current weight: 179

Weekly weight loss: 1

Total weight loss: 32

Percent loss: 15.2%

Neil Madden
Starting weight: 320

Current weight: 281

Weekly weight loss: 3

Total weight loss: 39

Percent loss: 12.2%

Barb Simon
Starting weight: 243

Current weight: 214

Weekly weight loss: 0

Total weight loss: 29

Percent loss: 11.9%

Dick Quagliano

Starting weight: 273

Current weight: 231

Weekly weight loss: 2

Total weight loss: 42

Percent loss: 15.4%

