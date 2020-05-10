2020 Fittest Loser by the numbers -- Week 11
Posted5/10/2020 7:30 AM
Van Dillenkoffer
Starting weight: 244
Current weight: 198
Weekly weight loss: 2
Total weight loss: 46
Percent loss: 18.9%
Jennifere Lux
Starting weight: 211
Current weight: 179
Weekly weight loss: 1
Total weight loss: 32
Percent loss: 15.2%
Neil Madden
Starting weight: 320
Current weight: 281
Weekly weight loss: 3
Total weight loss: 39
Percent loss: 12.2%
Barb Simon
Starting weight: 243
Current weight: 214
Weekly weight loss: 0
Total weight loss: 29
Percent loss: 11.9%
Dick Quagliano
Starting weight: 273
Current weight: 231
Weekly weight loss: 2
Total weight loss: 42
Percent loss: 15.4%
