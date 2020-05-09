Looking to automate your house? Start small with basic smart home devices

Video doorbells are gaining in popularity, allowing homeowners to safely see and record what is going on at their front doors using a smartphone.

Home automation can be can be added inexpensively today. You are able to control temperature, lighting, door locks and more from your smartphone or tablet.

Dreaming of a domicile with state-of-the-art technology and futuristic features that will make your neighbors jealous? Truth is, you don't need NASA's budget or know-how to infuse your home with cutting-edge technology that will make your life as a homeowner simpler.

Home automation can be had on the cheap today, thanks to a proliferation of lower-cost devices that most do-it-yourselfers can install and set up quickly.

"Smart home technology products are designed to make your life easier, adding convenience, improving efficiency, and boosting home security," says Robert Hoffmann, CEO of Hoffmann Brothers, a St. Louis-headquartered HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractor. "And as more of these products become accessible to the consumer, it won't be long before the vast majority of homes will implement at least basic smart home features."

Indeed, investing in smart tech isn't just a way to lessen your homeowner load today; it can also future-proof your property, increase resale value, and make it easier to add more automation in the years ahead.

"As technology continues to advance, it's important to keep ahead of the curve. Plus, as you become more comfortable with the technology, it gets easier to add more features and devices," says Kyrsten Holland, home security specialist with Frontpoint Security Solutions in Vienna, Virginia.

Getting started with smart home tech doesn't mean committing to ultraexpensive and difficult-to-configure hardware. The experts recommend dipping your toes in the water by starting with the most popular and ubiquitous gadget of them all: a smart speaker with a built-in voice assistant.

"Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo or Google Home are a great place to start, as they often act as a hub to control your other devices and can play music, answer questions, make phone calls, serve as an alarm clock, and more," Colton De Vos, technology expert with Resolute Technology Solutions in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, says, adding that prices begin around $50 for a smart speaker.

Homeowners more enlightened about automation often gravitate next to smart light bulbs, like Philips Hue and LIFX. These bulbs, which fit your standard sockets, can be controlled via smartphone app and scheduled to turn on and off at preset times to save electricity; you can select various brightness settings and (if it's a color bulb) express yourself chromatically, too. Prices often start at around $15 per smart bulb.

"A smart thermostat is another good investment," Holland says, citing Nest, Ecobee, Honeywell, Emerson and Sensi as popular brands. "These devices use sensors to automatically turn your heating or air conditioning system on or off based on current temps, and most users save up to 15% a year or more on utility bills. Most smart thermostats can be controlled by your voice assistant, as well." Expect to pay $70 and up for a model you can install yourself.

While an elaborate home security system with multiple cameras sounds nice, it can also be pricey. Instead, first try a video doorbell that allows two-way communication between you and your visitor via your smartphone. It also records motion-triggered events.

"I'm a fan of video doorbells that store your video for free using a microSD card within the device so that you don't have to pay a monthly fee for cloud storage," says Eric Blank, editor of TheSmartCave.com in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He cites models by Eufy, Amcrest, MECO and eRing as capable of this feature. Other makes (that require a subscription) include Ring, Nest and SimpliSafe. Prices often start around $100.

"A smart lock is also worth considering. This device allows you to lock or unlock your front door with a keypad, smartphone or fingerprint, enabling you to keep your home secure no matter where you are," Holland says. Kwikset, Yale and Schlage are big sellers; you'll likely pay $90 or more.

Lastly, think about buying smart plugs, made by companies like WeMo, Kasa and TP-Link (often as cheap as approximately $10), which can cut down on your electric bills.

"Smart plugs insert directly into ordinary outlets and allow nearly any device -- like a lamp -- to become a smart device that you control with your voice or smartphone. You can cut the power to that outlet from anywhere," Hoffmann says.