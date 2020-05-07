Today's Recommended Read: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce

In Rachel Joyce's "The Music Shop," Frank Adair's vinyl record shop is part of a cozy, quirky community of shopkeepers, and personally, he is well-insulated from the risks of falling in love ... until Ilse Brauchmann faints in front of his store.

Immediately smitten, Ilse and Frank realize they are star-crossed when Ilse admits not only that she has a fiancé, but also -- even worse -- she doesn't listen to music. In addition, the community must band together to keep out real estate developers who don't value small indie businesses.

It's a lot to overcome, but when set to music, life seems more manageable.

• Sandy Koropp is the owner of Prairie Path Books in Wheaton (prairiepathbooks.com).