Trainer Talk: A healthy diet works in conjunction with exercise

Don't underestimate the power of a healthy diet when trying to lose weight through exercise. Stock photo

As we spend more time at home right now with no access to the gym, staying on track with a fitness routine can be tough. Even during this challenging time, our Fittest Loser contestants are averaging 3.6 pounds of weight loss per week. How are they doing this?

Of course, they're exercising daily with the equipment they have at home based on our trainers' recommendations, but most importantly, they're following our diet, which has them eating specifically for weight loss.

Here are five tips that our Fittest Loser contestants are using to lose weight through this stay-at-home order.

1) Eat lean protein at every meal.

Protein is needed to build and repair muscle and connective tissues. For those consistently strength training, this macronutrient is even more important to help build lean metabolic tissue. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends 0.5 to 0.8 grams of protein per pound of body weight. Aim to get your protein from lean sources, such as poultry, fish, lean cuts of red meat and beans.

2) Eat a diet high in Omega 3 fatty acids.

Naturally occurring fats found in foods such as walnuts, chia, salmon, flax and avocado are loaded with healthy fats that are essential for optimal health. Eating healthy fats with every meal or snack will also help you feel more satiated by helping control blood sugar levels, so you're less likely to reach for a sugary snack or drink due to a drop in blood sugar.

3) Eat plenty of colorful vegetables.

Vegetables are nature's perfect food; they're low in calories and high in nutrients. Less vegetable intake usually leads to being undernourished and overweight. When choosing vegetables, choose a rainbow of colors, as these different colors signify different nutrients. So, the more color, the broader the spectrum of phytonutrients and benefits.

4) Avoid processed foods and those with artificial ingredients.

Foods like potato chips, crackers, bread, margarine, frozen foods, cereals and ketchup are all processed and contain sodium and artificial additives that increase calories. Some processed foods are fortified with added vitamins and minerals, but come nowhere close to the naturally occurring nutrients found in whole foods, like eggs or avocado.

5) Avoid eating after 7:30 p.m. if trying to lose weight.

Although many people follow the "calories in/calories out" rule, eating too many calories late at night when you're least active can teach your body to store more energy rather than burn it. Focus on getting 65% to 70% of your calories by the time you finish lunch, and divide the rest between your afternoon snack and dinner.

Also, don't load up on starchy carbs such as rice or potatoes at dinner and instead eat more vegetables, as mentioned earlier.

So, don't underestimate the power of clean nutrition to keep those results coming, even if your workouts seem limited right now.

For more exercise and nutrition tips, visit PushFitnessTraining.com for links to our blog and social media resources.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.