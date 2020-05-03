Fittest Loser Team Challenge: Final weigh-ins have 'virtually' begun

George Sullivan, center, captain of Hanover Park Finance Department's "Hanover Net Loss," is being honored for completing the Fittest Loser 2020 Team Challenge by his two sons, Will, left, and George Jr.

The 12-week Fittest Loser Challenge is drawing near its end, so what does that mean for contestants?

COVID-19 has taken a toll on our lives and you may be wondering how a final weigh-in can be conducted while under quarantine?

To better protect participants from the current crisis, it was decided to have contestants submit their final weights using the honor system. Instructions were given to contestants to submit a couple of photos on a scale along with their activity cards.

This method may not be as accurate or in-depth compared to the official final weigh-in conducted by Amita Health nurses, but due to current living conditions we knew home weigh-ins would be the safest alternative.

Final weights have been filling the inbox and so far the numbers are looking good.

So far, we have a few reports of no loss or a pound here or there, while others are surprising us with losses in the double digits!

Even maintaining weight is a huge accomplishment considering the current stay-at-home circumstances.

Nikki Bittner, captain of Mount Prospect Park District's "Sergeant Steppers Lonely Hearts Club Band," is shown capturing her final weight with a photo.

Before we close the book on Fittest Loser 2020, we need to reveal this year's winners. You're invited. Prepare some healthy snacks and dress up for the virtual finale from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. Register at events.dailyherald.com.

The top three teams, top male and top female finishers who lost the most weight will be revealed, along with this year's Team Champion, which will be awarded to a well-deserving captain.

In addition, anyone who registers for the finale in advance will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a prize.

Now, team participants, before we throw in the towel and are tempted by old habits, let's keep a few points in mind to help us continue our healthy journey.

• Stay connected. Not only is communication helpful for reducing stress, it is a great way to share progress and stay motivated.

To help teams achieve this more easily, Journyz, an app designed to help participants connect as a community to share progress, ask questions and encourage friendly completion, is extending access for all participants through the end of the year.

• Don't slip-up. One positive I've noticed during quarantine is that I'm not tempted with birthday cakes in the office. For me, it only takes one slice to fall into bad habits, so try to be mindful of when and how often you decide to cheat.

Captain and contestant Lenna Bohlman of NEC Display Solution's "Waist Management" and "Size: Sexy," is taking advantage of complimentary workouts from Planet Fitness to earn additional activity points.

• Stick to routines -- another area threatened by slip-ups. Sticking to a regular routine will help propel you in the right direction for continued success. If you're having struggles sticking to a schedule, try scribbling down your fitness goals and accomplishments in a journal.

• Push yourself. Keep challenging yourself with new goals and try to sneak a few more burpees into your workout.

• Live in the moment. At every second of every day we make decisions that can leave lasting impressions. Before you pick up some sweets or decide to skip leg day, think to yourself, "I have the power to take care of myself and I can do it!"

Pretty simple, right? Just remember to try your best and know that the Fittest Loser Challenge will be back in 2021 if you want to try again.

• The Fittest Loser Team Challenge will honor top teams and individuals as determined by weight loss and participation in challenge activities. Those awards, as well as a team captain champion, will be announced at the Fittest Loser Finale on Tuesday, May 12. Participants and the general public are invited for this online event and can register at events.dailyherald.com. Follow the teams' progress and join the discussion on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheFittestLoserDH.