2020 Fittest Loser by the numbers -- Week 10
Posted5/3/2020 7:30 AM
Van Dillenkoffer
Starting weight: 244
Current weight: 200
Weekly weight loss: 2
Total weight loss: 44
Percent loss: 18%
Jennifere Lux
Starting weight: 211
Current weight: 180
Weekly weight loss: 2
Total weight loss: 31
Percent loss: 14.7%
Neil Madden
Starting weight: 320
Current weight: 284
Weekly weight loss: 2
Total weight loss: 36
Percent loss: 11.3%
Barb Simon
Starting weight: 243
Current weight: 214
Weekly weight loss: 3
Total weight loss: 29
Percent loss: 11.9%
Dick Quagliano
Starting weight: 273
Current weight: 233
Weekly weight loss: 3
Total weight loss: 40
Percent loss: 14.7%
