 

2020 Fittest Loser by the numbers -- Week 10

  • Jennifere Lux

Posted5/3/2020 7:30 AM

Van Dillenkoffer
Starting weight: 244

Current weight: 200

Weekly weight loss: 2

Total weight loss: 44

Percent loss: 18%

Starting weight: 211

Current weight: 180

Weekly weight loss: 2

Total weight loss: 31

Percent loss: 14.7%

Neil Madden
Starting weight: 320

Current weight: 284

Weekly weight loss: 2

Total weight loss: 36

Percent loss: 11.3%

Barb Simon
Starting weight: 243

Current weight: 214

Weekly weight loss: 3

Total weight loss: 29

Percent loss: 11.9%

Dick Quagliano
Starting weight: 273

Current weight: 233

Weekly weight loss: 3

Total weight loss: 40

Percent loss: 14.7%

