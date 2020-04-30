 

Holy Batmobile! Volo auto museum cars to parade through subdivisions Friday afternoon

  • The Batmobile and several other famous cars will be paraded through Volo Friday afternoon.

    The Batmobile and several other famous cars will be paraded through Volo Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Volo Auto Museum

 
A cadre of classic and famous cars including the Batmobile will parade through seven subdivisions in Volo Friday afternoon to entertain residents and remind everyone of the displays at the Volo Auto Museum, which has been shuttered during the lockdown.

The museum's director Brian Grams said Volo Mayor Stephen Henley asked for the parade as a treat for village residents.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Lots of people are feeling the strain after more than a month of shelter-in-place," Grams said. "This is a fun way to brighten the day. It's also a chance for us to show off a glimpse of what those who've never been here have been missing, and to encourage them to visit when we reopen."

At 1 p.m. Friday, several cars -- including the Batmobile, a Ghostbusters car, the museum's ¾-scale trackless steam locomotive and a few other classics -- will depart from the museum. From there, the parade will move on to the following subdivisions: Terra Springs, Remington Pointe, Remington Pointe North, Lancaster North, Lancaster South, Autumn Grove and Symphony Meadows, according to a news release.

Grams said those who don't live along the route are invited to stop by the museum after the parade to do a free drive-by viewing -- provided they stay in their cars.

The museum is located at 27582 Volo Village Road. The drive-by viewing will be accessible by the museum's front gate along Volo Village Road. The drive-by viewing will end at 5 p.m.

Those viewing the parade as it passes by their homes are cautioned by organizers to social distance from their neighbors.

The Volo Auto Museum features hundreds of vintage, classic and film-famous cars as well as music machines, animatronic displays and more.

The museum's owners are planning to reopen June 1 with special precautions, according to a news release.

