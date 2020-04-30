A song to make you smile: 'O-o-h Child' by The Five Stairsteps

After a sixth Burke sibling joined the group, The Five Stairsteps became known simply as The Stairsteps.

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "O-o-h Child" by the Chicago soul band The Five Stairsteps, released in 1970.

