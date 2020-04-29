A song to make you smile: 'Saturday in the Park' by Chicago

James Pankow, from left, Walter Parazaider and Lee Loughnane from Chicago perform at the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York. All three played on the album "Chicago V," which included the song "Saturday in the Park." Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Saturday in the Park" by Chicago, released in 1972.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.