Feder: WGN Radio declares 'Virus-Free Friday'

Morning star Bob Sirott and every other host at the news/talk station have been ordered to avoid mentioning the coronavirus pandemic on Friday (except as part of regular newscasts).

They're calling it "Virus-Free Friday" at WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Morning star Bob Sirott and every other host at the news/talk station have been ordered to avoid mentioning the coronavirus pandemic that day (except as part of regular newscasts)

It's the idea of Sean Compton, executive vice president of Nexstar Media Group overseeing WGN, who wrote in an email to staff: "If a caller, guest, or even you yourself accidentally brings it up, you get zapped [with a buzzer sound effect] like the opening scene of 'Ghostbusters.' ... This is a great way for us to offer a break for all our listeners and potentially encourage new listeners. Since we are talk radio and rely on current events, this can be challenging, so do some off-the-wall topics."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.