District 56 share what they've doing while e-learning
Posted4/28/2020 9:36 AM
Officials at Gurnee School District 56 send out a "weekly communiqué" to keep district families in touch with what's going on in the district.
The April 17 newsletter included photos of students and parents engaged in various recent stay-at-home activities encouraged by the district.
In addition to e-learning that lets students keep up with their studies while remaining safely at home, the district has held themed days such as Disney Day, Tie Dye Day, Crazy Hair Day, PJs Day and Super Hero Day, as well as virtual displays of student-created art.
School District 56 includes Spaulding School, Viking School and River Trail School in Gurnee and Prairie Trail School in Wadsworth.
For details, visit www.d56.org.
