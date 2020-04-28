District 56 share what they've doing while e-learning

District 56 students display art they've created in photos from the district's recent weekly newsletter. Courtesy of Gurnee District 56

Gurnee School District 56 preschoolers show what they've been up to while learning at home. Courtesy of Gurnee District 56

Crazy Hair Day was one of the themed days held by Gurnee School District 56. Courtesy of Gurnee District 56

Gurnee School District 56 students take part in Tie Dye Day, as shared by the district's recent newsletter. Courtesy of Gurnee District 56

Photos from the Gurnee School District 56 April 17 weekly newsletter show students engaged in e-learning. Courtesy of Gurnee District 56

Gurnee School District 56 students dressed up for Super Hero Day in photos the district shared in its April 17 newsletter. Courtesy of Gurnee District 56

Officials at Gurnee School District 56 send out a "weekly communiqué" to keep district families in touch with what's going on in the district.

The April 17 newsletter included photos of students and parents engaged in various recent stay-at-home activities encouraged by the district.

In addition to e-learning that lets students keep up with their studies while remaining safely at home, the district has held themed days such as Disney Day, Tie Dye Day, Crazy Hair Day, PJs Day and Super Hero Day, as well as virtual displays of student-created art.

School District 56 includes Spaulding School, Viking School and River Trail School in Gurnee and Prairie Trail School in Wadsworth.

For details, visit www.d56.org.