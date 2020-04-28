Chicago and its museums partner for virtual tours

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, seen here with Heather Barnes, director of aquatic presentations and live programs, visits the Shedd Aquarium as part of the city's "Stay Home. Hit Play." virtual field trip web and TV series. Courtesy of WTTW

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, seen here with Shedd Aquarium president and CEO Bridget Coughlin and a feathered pal, visits the museum as part of the city's "Stay Home. Hit Play." virtual field trip web and TV series. Courtesy of WTTW

Chicago cultural institutions may be shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean they're unavailable.

Beginning this week, the Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum, National Museum of Mexican Art, DuSable Museum of African American History and other institutions will partner with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and WTTW to offer virtual field trips and corresponding activities as part of the new "Stay Home. Hit Play" series.

Lightfoot joins museum representatives for virtual tours of the venues and select exhibitions. The series premieres Wednesday, April 29, at hitplaychicago.org and airs at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, on WTTW (11.1) and at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, on WTTW Prime (11.2). Subsequent episodes air each Wednesday online and Fridays and Mondays on TV.

During Wednesday's premiere, Lightfoot heads to the Shedd Aquarium to visit penguins and feed sharks.

"Stay Home. Hit Play." "allows our city's cultural gems to come to life, ensuring our students are able to stay connected and engaged with our world-class museums and institutions amid the unprecedented restrictions of COVID-19," said Lightfoot in a prepared statement, adding "I look forward to joining all of Chicago in re-experiencing these inspiring sites when this crisis ends."