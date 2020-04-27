Feder: Are there songs radio should avoid during pandemic?

It occurred to me over the weekend when "Get Closer," the 1976 yacht rock standard by Seals and Crofts, came on: There may be some songs that radio shouldn't be playing during a global pandemic.

So I reached out to an old friend, Rick O'Dell, program director of Me-TV FM, the Weigel Broadcasting soft-rock oldies station at WRME 87.7-FM, for advice on other songs to add to the list.

Here are the titles he suggested:

"Touch Me" -- The Doors

"I Want to Hold Your Hand" -- The Beatles

"Come a Little Bit Closer" -- Jay and the Americans

"Reach Out and Touch Somebody's Hand" -- Diana Ross

"Touch Me in the Morning" -- Diana Ross

"Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu" -- Johnny Rivers

"My Little Town" -- Simon & Garfunkel

"Stand By Me" -- Ben E. King

"The Closer I Get to You" -- Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway

"Be Near Me" -- ABC

"Close to You" -- The Carpenters

"Touch Me When We're Dancing" -- The Carpenters

