 

Feder: Are there songs radio should avoid during pandemic?

  • Associated Press, 2019Diana Ross

    Associated Press, 2019Diana Ross

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 4/27/2020 2:35 PM

It occurred to me over the weekend when "Get Closer," the 1976 yacht rock standard by Seals and Crofts, came on: There may be some songs that radio shouldn't be playing during a global pandemic.

So I reached out to an old friend, Rick O'Dell, program director of Me-TV FM, the Weigel Broadcasting soft-rock oldies station at WRME 87.7-FM, for advice on other songs to add to the list.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Here are the titles he suggested:

"Touch Me" -- The Doors

"I Want to Hold Your Hand" -- The Beatles

"Come a Little Bit Closer" -- Jay and the Americans

"Reach Out and Touch Somebody's Hand" -- Diana Ross

"Touch Me in the Morning" -- Diana Ross

"Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu" -- Johnny Rivers

"My Little Town" -- Simon & Garfunkel

"Stand By Me" -- Ben E. King

"The Closer I Get to You" -- Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway

"Be Near Me" -- ABC

"Close to You" -- The Carpenters

"Touch Me When We're Dancing" -- The Carpenters

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 