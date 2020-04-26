A song to make you smile: 'Shining Star' by Earth, Wind & Fire

Ralph Johnson, from left, David Whitford and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire. Associated Press, 2018

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Shining Star" by Chicago music legends Earth, Wind & Fire, released in 1975.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.