 

A song to make you smile: 'Shining Star' by Earth, Wind & Fire

  • Ralph Johnson, from left, David Whitford and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire.

    Ralph Johnson, from left, David Whitford and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire. Associated Press, 2018

 
Daily Herald report
Posted4/26/2020 7:26 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Shining Star" by Chicago music legends Earth, Wind & Fire, released in 1975.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

