Today's Recommended Read: "Odd Thomas" by Dean Koontz

You'll find with many authors that in writing the first of a planned series, there's a bit more exposition, a bit more character development. That is the case with Dean Koontz's 2003 novel "Odd Thomas," a delightful first-person tale of an unassuming 20-year-old fry cook named Odd Thomas who just so happens to be clairvoyant. He sees dead people. In this introduction to the series, Odd must save his small town of Pico Mundo, California, from obliteration.

Don't let a slow start turn you off. "Odd Thomas" ramps up to a solid, satisfying finish.

"Odd Thomas" spawned seven other books, only five of them planned at the outset. But that is Koontz's nature. He churns out novels at a pace that would make Stephen King blush. Many of his books are fun beach reads and quickly forgotten. But "Odd Thomas" sticks with you. He is pure of heart and rapturously in love with a girl named Stormy Llewellyn. You'll quickly find yourself rooting for him.

If you binge read like you binge watch your favorite TV series on Netflix, give "Odd Thomas" a try. There are worse ways to ride out the stay-at-home order.