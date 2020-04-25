A song to make you smile: 'Danke Schoen' by Wayne Newton

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Danke Schoen" by Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, released in 1963.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.