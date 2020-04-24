A song to make you smile: 'Keep Pushin'" by REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon, featuring lead guitarist Dave Amato and guitarist and singer Kevin Cronin, performs at the Rosemont Theatre in 2018. Associated Press, 2018

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Keep Pushin'" by Champaign rock band REO Speedwagon, released in 1976 on the album "R.E.O."

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.