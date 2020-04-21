Relive "Jeopardy GOAT" with rebroadcast May 4-15

James Holzhauer, a Naperville native and contestant on "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" when the game show originally aired in January, is set to be shown again when the program airs again May 5 to 14. Carol Kaelson/Sony Pictures Entertainment

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" contestants James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter are set to be back when the show is rebroadcast May 5 to 14. Eric McCandless/ABC via AP

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" is back.

The show featuring three of the game's top contestants is set to air again in syndication May 4 to 15. And with it, Naperville native James Holzhauer's performance on the show can be seen anew.

The series will be part of an encore presentation that also includes the first and last games of contestant Ken Jennings' 74-game winning streak from 2004, show executives announced Tuesday.

The rebroadcast will split the original four 60-minute episodes of the "Greatest of All Time" series into eight 30-minute segments. The series pitted Jennings and Holzhauer against fellow contestant Brad Rutter as a celebration of some of the top performers in the 36-year history of "Jeopardy!"

The special viewing event is set to begin Monday, May 1, with Jennings' first game, which has not aired since its original broadcast on June 2, 2004. It continues Tuesday, May 2, through Friday, May 8, with one match from the "Greatest of All Time" show each night, then picks up again with the rest of the matches airing one at a time Monday, May 11, through Thursday, May 14. The show on Friday, May 15, will be Ken Jennings' final game, which first aired Nov. 30, 2004.