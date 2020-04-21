A song to make you smile: 'Lookin' Out My Back Door' by Creedence Clearwater Revival

John Fogerty, former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, performs in Baltimore in 2013. Owen Sweeney/Invision

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Lookin' Out My Back Door" by Creedence Clearwater Revival, released in 1970.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.