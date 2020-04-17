Coming to devices near you: Radiohead guitarist's solo album, H.E.R. and Pink Floyd concert films

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on music platforms this week.

-- H.E.R., "Girls With Guitars": Grammy-winning guitar slayer and R&B dynamo H.E.R. has launched an Instagram Live series about female musicians who are also guitar sheros. It airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT and will include surprise guests (last week Grammy winners Alessia Cara and Tori Kelly made special appearances). With the IG series, H.E.R. has also partnered with Amazon Music to raise donations for the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund, which is run by The Recording Academy (which presents the Grammy Awards).

-- EOB, "Earth": Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien, under the moniker EOB, is releasing his debut solo album Friday. It may be a solo album, but the man ranked 59th on Rolling Stones' list of 100 Greatest Guitarists in 2010 has some top-notch helpers on "Earth," including bandmate Colin Greenwood, Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, Omar Hakim, Nathan East, Laura Marling and The Invisible's David Okumu.

-- Pink Floyd and Genesis (YouTube): On Friday, Pink Floyd will release full concert films every week for four weeks on YouTube. It starts with "Pulse," which was recorded in 1994 during the band's The Division Bell Tour in London. On Saturday, Genesis will also release a series of five concert films once a week. It will begin with "Three Sides Live," which includes live tour performances from two shows in 1981, the year the band released the album "Abacab." The performances were filmed at the Savoy Theatre and Nassau Coliseum in New York.