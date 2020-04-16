A song to make you smile: 'Back in My Arms Again' by the Supremes

The Supremes (from right, Diana Ross, Cindy Birdsong and Mary Wilson) sing and dance during a performance in Munich, West Germany, in 1968. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Back in My Arms Again" by the Supremes, released in 1965.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.