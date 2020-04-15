A song to make you smile: 'Que Sera Sera' by Doris Day

Actress and singer Doris Day performs in a scene from "Love Me or Leave Me" in Los Angeles in 1955. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Que Sera Sera" by Doris Day, released in 1956.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.