Feder: Chuck Goudie marks 40th year at ABC 7 in familiar company

Chuck Goudie thought he'd be in Walt Disney World this week with his family to celebrate his 40th year at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7. At least that was the plan, Robert Feder writes.

Instead the renowned chief investigative reporter for Chicago's top-rated station is confined to his west suburban Hinsdale home where he's been broadcasting I-Team reports live up to four times a day from a workstation in his living room.

What makes his professional milestone even more noteworthy is that Goudie is back to working in close proximity to his wife, whom he met his first day on the job April 14, 1980. Chuck was just in from WSOC, the ABC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Teri Tausk was an ABC 7 news producer. They've been married since 1982.

"COVID-19 has put us back on the same floor space -- 30 feet apart," he said. "Life in the Goudie house right now is a constant flow of 'he said, she said.'"

Teri Goudie, who left ABC 7 in 1985 after the first of their five children were born, now runs Goudie Media Services, a strategic communications agency, and a spinoff company, The Headliners. She's working from home too now.

