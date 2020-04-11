Where you can watch Easter services

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's "stay at home" order means churches are living streaming their Easter services.

Here are some of the suburban churches that are streaming services. All times Sunday unless noted. Click on the church to watch.

The Bridge Community Church, 9 and 11 a.m.

The Chapel, 8, 9, 10, 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m.

Chapel Street Church, 9:15 a.m.

Christ Community Church, 9 and 11 a.m.

The Church Of Holy Apostles, McHenry, 8, 10, 11:30 a.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church, Elgin, 7, 9 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Arlington Heights, 10:15 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Elgin, 9 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 9 a.m.

Grace Lutheran Church, Streamwood, 7 a.m.

Harvest Bible Chapel, 9 and 11 a.m.

Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago, 6 a.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church East Dundee, 11 a.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Palatine, 6, 8, 10:30 a.m.

Living Hope Church, Elk Grove Village, 10 a.m.

Lord Church of Life, Elburn, 8:30, 10 a.m.

Lord of Glory, Grayslake, 8 and 10:30 a.m.

National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe at Marytown, 9 a.m.

Our Lady of the Wayside Parish, 11:30 a.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Schaumburg

St. Anne Catholic Community, Barrington, 8 p.m. Saturday

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, West Dundee, 11 a.m.

St. Isidore Parish, Bloomingdale, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (Spanish)

St. James Parish, Arlington Heights

St. Johns Lutheran, Algonquin, 9:30 a.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elgin

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Aurora, 9 a.m.

St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church, 8:30 a.m.

St. Matthew Parish, Glendale Heights, 8 a.m.

St. Peter Cathedral, Rockford, 10 a.m.

St. Peter Luthern Church, Arlington Heights, 10 a.m.

Shorewood Bible Church, Rolling Meadows, 9:30, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Willow Creek (South Barrington), 9 and 11:15 a.m.

Wesley United Methodist Church, Aurora, 10 a.m.