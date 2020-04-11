Body-weight workouts are perfect alternative for when the gym is closed

A prone sprint is like running in place, but from the push-up position. Courtesy of Push Fitness

Our body-weight workout is a great option when the gym is closed and you have a lack of exercise equipment at home. This total body routine uses nothing more than your own body weight.

The workout consists of three circuits, with each circuit containing three exercises. Perform each exercise for 30-60 seconds and try to complete each circuit with minimal rest. Once you complete Circuit 1, rest for one to two minutes and then move on to Circuit 2, etc. Once you complete all three circuits the first time through, repeat for two to five rounds based on your fitness level.

Squats are a great way to use your own weight to exercise when fitness machines are not around. - Courtesy of Push Fitness

• Squat. With your feet shoulder width apart, squat down until your upper leg is parallel to the floor. As your hips drop, reach your hands forward to keep your balance. Stand back to your starting position and repeat. To increase the challenge, add a jump at the top.

• Back step lunge. Begin with feet together and arms at your side. Take a step back and drop your hips until you step knee nears the ground and both knees are bent about 90 degrees. Step up to your starting point and alternate your feet with each step. If you want more of a challenge, keep your arms extended overhead.

• Speed skater. From a standing position, hop to your left and softly land on your left foot, allowing your knee to bend while your muscles absorb the impact. Now, jump to your right and land on your right foot, again allowing your knee to bend. Continue this lateral hopping in a continuous rhythm.

Circuit 2

• Push-up. Assume a traditional push-up position with hands at shoulder width. Bend your elbows and drop toward the floor as you keep your body rigid. Push back to the top and repeat. The push-up can be performed from your knees if a traditional position is too challenging.

• Prone rotation. From a traditional push-up position, twist your upper body so your right arm is reaching toward the ceiling. Pause and squeeze your core. Slowly return to your starting point and now twist and reach your left arm toward the ceiling. Alternate rotations in a controlled manner.

• Prone sprint. Assume the top position of a push-up and drive your right knee forward toward your chest. This is your starting point. Quickly switch your feet so your left knee is forward. Now, shuffle your feet while quickly driving your knee toward your chest.

A crunch with leg tuck works the abdominal region. - Courtesy of Push Fitness

• Planked lateral reach. From a plank position, raise your right arm and reach straight out to your right side and tap the floor. Be sure to keep your core engaged and your hips level as your arm comes off the floor. Return to your starting point and repeat on the left side. If this is too difficult, simply hold a traditional plank.

• Crunch with leg tuck. Lie on your back with your arms and legs both bent around 90 degrees. Tighten your abdominals as you simultaneously crunch up and tuck your knees toward your elbows. Control back to your starting position and repeat. Try straightening your arms and legs to make it more challenging.

• Situp to reach. Perform a traditional situp, but do your best to keep your arms overhead and out of sight. If this is too difficult, try a traditional situp.

For a video of this workout, visit www.PushFitnessTraining.com/blog.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.