 

A song to make you smile: 'Build Me Up, Buttercup' by the Foundations

  • A singalong at the end of "There's Something About Mary," starring Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz, introduced "Build Me Up, Buttercup" to new generations of music fans in 1998.

    A singalong at the end of "There's Something About Mary," starring Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz, introduced "Build Me Up, Buttercup" to new generations of music fans in 1998. 20th Century Fox

 
Daily Herald report
Posted4/11/2020 7:00 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Build Me Up, Buttercup" by the Foundations, originally released in 1967.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 