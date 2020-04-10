Lake Zurich church stays connected to its parishioners with virtual services

St. Francis de Sales Catholic church and Rev. David Ryan have been streaming weekday masses, Sunday Masses, daily rosary, Stations of the Cross and Bible stories from the Lake Zurich church on Facebook and YouTube. Some of the services are prerecorded while others have been streamed live. Courtesy of St. Francis de Sales

On March 14, the Archdiocese of Chicago suspended worship gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns. But the leaders of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich set a plan in motion to keep their church family connected and supported. The church's pastor Rev. David Ryan, Pam Lynch, director of Youth and Young Adult ministry, and Judy Reilly, coordinator of Evangelization and Discipleship, are part of the team coordinating efforts since the worship ban.

St. Francis, like most other churches, have gone virtual, using Facebook Live, and posting videos on YouTube or church websites for parishioners to watch.

The pews and seats are empty St. Francis de Sales Catholic church in Lake Zurich, but the church has been recording and livestreaming its services and other events. - Courtesy of St. Francis de Sales

"Staying connected to our faith and faith community in times of challenge is very important because when we find the love and hope within each other, we are more open to that love and hope that Jesus is always ready to give," Reilly said.

Streaming events include weekday noon mass and rosary, Sunday mass at 9:30 a.m., children's Bible stories by Rev. Ryan four days a week and various Easter-related services. Many local residents and people across the nation have shown gratitude to church leaders for offering the videos.

"When people join us online, they are able to see and hear familiar sites and sounds, and it gives all of us peace and comfort," Reilly added. "Sometimes community is experienced even in the comments shared with each other while participating in our virtual masses."

Leaders at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich decorated the church for streaming services for its parishioners. - Courtesy of St. Francis de Sales

The parish also operates the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, assisting those in need of groceries and medicine. Food collection for the pantry will resume after Holy Week on April 13.

To watch videos or get information, visit www.stfrancislzparish.org.