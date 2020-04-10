A song to make you smile: 'Bright Side of the Road' by Van Morrison

KEYSTONE/Fabrice CoffriniVan Morrison performs during the 37th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, in 2003.

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Bright Side of the Road" by Van Morrison, released in 1979.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.