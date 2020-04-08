 

A song to make you smile: 'Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing' by Stevie Wonder

  • Singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder recovered from a serious car accident in 1973.

Daily Herald report
Posted4/8/2020 5:30 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing" by Stevie Wonder, released in 1974.

