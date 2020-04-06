Feder: NBC 5 alternates keeping news anchors Stafford, Rosati home

As local TV stations grapple with the coronavirus shutdown and stay-at-home orders, they're finding new ways to accommodate their employees, Robert Feder writes.

Starting today, NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 will begin an at-home rotation with principal news anchors Rob Stafford and Allison Rosati.

One of them will anchor from the studio and one will anchor from home each day, according to Frank Whittaker, station manager and vice president of news at NBC 5.

While meteorologists, traffic reporters and other on-air personnel already have been broadcasting from home, NBC 5 and co-owned Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44 are believed to be the first in Chicago to have their main news anchors do so as well.

