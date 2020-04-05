Tree pruning is underway

When pruning large limbs off trees, it is a good idea to make an undercut first. This is a cut from the bottom up, about one-third of the way through the limb, 4 inches or so away from the main trunk. Make the next cut from the top, an inch or so outside of the undercut to remove the limb. The undercut keeps the limb from splitting and breaking off, which could damage the trunk.

Do not cut flush to the trunk, but just outside the branch collar at the base of the branch. Look for the point where the branch is enlarged close to the main trunk of the tree. It is generally not recommended to paint the wound; make the cut with a sharp saw at the proper point for best results.

• Most evergreens will not respond well to being aggressively cut back. A good rule of thumb is to avoid cutting beyond green foliage. Yews though, will respond to a more drastic cut back into old wood, but be patient as it may take two to three years to completely fill back in.

Consider how long you are willing to wait for the shrub to look good again or do a more gradual reduction of the plant over a few years until you reach your goal. Complete this pruning before the new growth begins in early spring for best results.

• Continue to protect developing tulips from deer and rabbit damage by spraying with a repellent or covering with netting. The repellents have a bad smell, so wear rubber gloves and be careful not to get any on your clothes. Repellents will need to be reapplied after rain. Netting will need to be adjusted as bulbs grow and it may need to be weighted down to keep from blowing away.

Animals do not typically eat daffodils, Siberian squill and ornamental onions. You can still get flowers from your tulips if the early deer damage is only to the foliage.

• Tim Johnson is director of horticulture at Chicago Botanic Garden, chicagobotanic.org.